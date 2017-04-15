The Asian Age | News

Kulbhushan Jadhav case fallout: India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Coast Guard sources said the Ministry of Defence has not given clearance for the delegation's visit.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India has called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, scheduled for early next week, amid tensions over death sentence being awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying.

A delegation led by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency (MSA) was to visit New Delhi April 16-19 to discuss issues related to fishermen and search and rescue operations.

The development comes amid tension between the two countries over Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, being awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

India has said if Jadhav were to be executed, it will be considered as a "premeditated murder".

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, india pakistan maritime talks, death sentence, indian spy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

