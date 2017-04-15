The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017

India, All India

J&K: 5 injured in clash between protesters, security forces; firing reported

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 3:40 pm IST

A group of youth started shouting slogans and hurling stones at security forces near Degree College, Pulwama on Saturday afternoon.

Security forces personnel rush to the spot where militants ambushed police officers at Padgampora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 Security forces personnel rush to the spot where militants ambushed police officers at Padgampora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Five persons were on Saturday injured in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

A group of youth started shouting slogans and hurling stones at security forces near Degree College, Pulwama, Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

He said the security forces resorted to baton charge and fired several tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.

There were unconfirmed reports of security forces firing a few warning shots in the air.

At least, five persons were hurt during the clash, the official said.

Tags: kashmir unrest, security forces, degree college
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

