J&K: 5 injured in clash between protesters, security forces; firing reported

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Five persons were on Saturday injured in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.
A group of youth started shouting slogans and hurling stones at security forces near Degree College, Pulwama, Saturday afternoon, a police official said.
He said the security forces resorted to baton charge and fired several tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
There were unconfirmed reports of security forces firing a few warning shots in the air.
At least, five persons were hurt during the clash, the official said.