CBSE files FIR against publisher for '36-24-36 perfect figure' shocker

The case has been registered under Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday registered an FIR against a publisher after overwhelming complaints over a Class XII CBSE Physical Education book saying that "36-24-36" is the best figure for females.

In its clarification, the Board issued a statement stating that it had not prescribed the book.

The textbook titled 'Health and Physical Education' by Dr VK Sharma is published by New Saraswati House (India) Pvt Ltd, New Delhi.

It has a chapter enlisting how 36-24-36 is the ideal figure for women and when it comes to men, the 'V' shape is considered the best.

The chapter also includes examples of women who won beauty pageants like the Miss World and Miss Universe to validate the 'point'.

The Board also set up a committee that mentioned in a release that the Class XII curriculum of physical education is designed to meet certain objectives which promote health and fitness among youth.

It also found that the publisher and the author have committed criminal misconduct by publishing and selling these books to the students in connivance with some schools and in the process.