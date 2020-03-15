Sunday, Mar 15, 2020 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

Wife of Bengaluru techie booked by Agra police for fleeing quarantine

THE ASIAN AGE.
Husband says she was not aware of his condition before reaching Agra

All eight of her family members are now moved to quarantine.(PTI)
Bengaluru: Wife of Covid-19 infected Bengaluru techie has been booked by Agra police for not following quarantine instructions, after she reportedly ‘fled’ to Agra via Air and train, where her parents live. All eight of her family members are also moved to quarantine.

Her husband, who works in the Bengaluru office of Google.Inc, was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, after returning from their honeymoon in Europe.

There are discrepancies in the details given by Google and Agra police officials regarding the wife’s travel dates.

According to the husband, she left for Delhi on the same day they both landed in Bengaluru, which could mean that neither was she in quarantine at that time, nor did she know that her husband has been contracted with coronavirus.

However, health officials in Agra said that the young woman’s family was resistant to cooperate when they were asked to test for coronavirus and move into isolation.

While the family members’ test results have come as negative, the young woman’s samples were sent for tests a second time.

Times of India reports that she has been tested positive for the virus in the second test.

