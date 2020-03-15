Sunday, Mar 15, 2020 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

India, All India

Congress MLAs return from Jaipur as Kamal Nath prepares for floor test

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2020, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2020, 11:41 am IST

The cabinet is likely to discuss the governor's letter in which he asked the govt to seek a trust vote in the Assembly after his address

Kamal Nath (PTI file)
 Kamal Nath (PTI file)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called a cabinet meeting here on Sunday, in the wake of state Governor Lalji Tandon's direction to his government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

The meeting is likely to be begin at 11 am, sources said.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the governor's letter sent on Saturday night, in which he asked the government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his (governor's) address on March 16, they said.

Hours after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on March 16, the Congress MLAs, who had been camping in Jaipur, returned to Bhopal on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, a Congress MLA confirmed that the party legislators have returned to the state capital from Rajasthan.

The Congress expressed confidence that it will prove its majority in the House, while the opposition BJP claimed that the ruling dispensation has been reduced to minority as 22 of its MLAs have resigned.

“We are confident of proving our majority,” state Public Relations Minister P C Sharma said.

He said although the governor has asked the Congress government to seek a trust vote after his (governor's) address in the Assembly on Monday, the Speaker was empowered to decide the proceedings of the House and he would take a call on it.

However, BJP chief whip in the Assembly, Narottam Mishra, said, “The Congress has lost its majority. The governor is saying that was in a minority. I am not saying this...it has been mentioned it the governor's letter sent to chief minister.”

The Kamal Nath-led government has been facing deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Speaker had accepted the resignations of six ministers. With this, the strength of the House has come down to 222 and the majority mark is now 112.

Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Latest From India

Representational Image. (ANI)

Karnataka’s Mysore Palace to stay closed till March 22

Representational Image. (AFP)

American couple escape from hospital in Kerala, located later at Cochin airport

PTI file photo

India suspends travel to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan

The Indian students in Air India flight which took off from Milan for India (ANI)

218 Indians stranded in coronavirus hit Italy arrive in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham