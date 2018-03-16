The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

TDP may quit BJP-led Govt, likely to back rival Jagan Mohan Reddy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 9:34 pm IST

TDP will hold a politburo meeting on Friday and it is expected that the party will take a final call on the issue of exiting from the NDA.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said, 'If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.' (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said, 'If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.' (Photo: File)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to snap ties with the BJP and exit the alliance with the NDA as early as on Friday. The party has also indicated that it may support the YSR Congress Party’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Parliament.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said, “If necessary, we will support the no-confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.”

TDP will hold a politburo meeting on Friday and it is expected that the party will take a final call on the issue of exiting from the NDA.

According to a report in The Indian Express, sources have said that a majority of the members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders have already told Naidu to quit the alliance.

“This is the final option. The CM is livid that instead of resolving issues faced by the state, the BJP is indulging in dirty politics that it played in Tamil Nadu,’’ TDP leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao said.

Earlier on Thursday, Naidu, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over demand of special status for state, said that Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK.

In a teleconference with party MPs, Naidu alleged that the BJP was following 'divide and rule policy'.

He also accused the BJP of resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan against TDP.

Naidu further said that instead of addressing the issues raised by the state such as allocating special funds, bridging revenue gap or special category status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Modi was using the Tamil Nadu template to pit YSRCP and Jana Sena against TDP.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar poll results announced on March 14 in which BJP lost, Naidu said that there is strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across country.

TDP withdrew its two ministers from the Union Cabinet on March 8 accusing the BJP of not fulfilling its promise to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party is also evaluating if actor K Pavan Kalyan, who supported the BJP-TDP alliance and who broke his association with the TDP, has been instructed by the BJP to attack the party.

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had on Wednesday charged the Chandrababu Naidu government with converting the state into a 'corrupt Andhra Pradesh' and warned it of repercussions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: telugu desam party, bjp, ysr congress party, narendra modi, n chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham