The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Iran's right to choose Chabahar port partners: India on Tehran’s invite to Pak

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 8:40 pm IST

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during a 3-day visit to Islamabad, invited Pak and China to participate in the Chabahar Port project.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Days after Iran invited China and Pakistan to participate in development of the Chabahar port, India on Thursday said it was the prerogative of the Iranian government to choose its partners for the project.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during a three-day visit to Islamabad, invited Pakistan and China to participate in the strategic Chabahar Port project, saying it is not aimed at "strangulating" or "encircling" anybody.

"It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a media briefing.

The first phase of the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman was inaugurated four months ago, opening a new strategic route connecting Iran, India and Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan. India has been a key partner in the development of the port which is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port, being developed with Chinese investment.

"As you are aware, India is supporting the development of Chahbahar Port as a robust and alternate access route to and for Afghanistan and Central Asia," said Kumar, adding significant progress has been made in operationalising the port.

Also Read: Iran says it invited Pak to participate in India's Chabahar seaport project

In November last year, India delivered the first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port.

"Shipment of wheat assistance to Afghanistan through Chahbahar is being successfully carried out since October last year. Four such shipments have been successfully delivered," said Kumar.

He said India's assistance for building Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to realise the full potential of the port and to connect it to Afghanistan and Central Asia was discussed during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to New Delhi in February.

"We continue to work with Iran on the full and effective operationalisation of the Chabahar Port," said Kumar.

India, Iran and Afghanistan had signed a trilateral agreement in 2016 to jointly develop the Chabahar port.

Tags: chabahar port project, india-iran ties, iran-pakistan ties, chabahar port, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham