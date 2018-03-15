The Asian Age | News

PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 cr at same branch involved in Nirav case

REUTERS
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 11:05 am IST

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud, according to a CBI complaint.

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesperson had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.

