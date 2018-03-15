The Asian Age | News

Please don’t get swayed by power: Togadia to PM Modi

Togadia, who is said to be sidelined within the Sangh Parivar for a while, claimed situation is changing as he referred to BJP’s loss in bypolls.

 Pravin Togadia (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VHP’s Pravin Togadia on Wednesday has sought an appointment with his “mota bhai (elder brother) for having a “heart to heart talk” over “socio-political, economic and ideological” issues, including the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and adoption of a uniform civil code.

Mr Togadia, who is said to be sidelined within the Sangh Parivar for a while, claimed situation is changing as he referred to BJP’s loss in bypolls, including in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, and said people are feeling restless as the government has been unable to fulfill its promises.

“Winning elections is a game of percentages, voter lists and EVMs. But fulfilling the promises makes the leader a ‘Praja Lakshi’ (people focused) leader...Bhai, please don’t get swayed in the flow of power and more power. It is a state of inertia. Not nation building,” the VHP’s International Working President wrote in the letter.

Sharing his letter with the media, the VHP leader said that he and Mr Modi may have not met and talked to each other for the last 12 years, but he would like to meet and talk with his “Mota Bhai” (elder brother) for the fulfilment of promises to the Hindus, including building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. “No other structure or a mosque can be constructed anywhere near (the disputed site). This can be achieved only by a law in Parliament,” Mr Togadia said, adding that the BJP has a clear majority in the Lower House of Parliament.

Mr Togadia also demanded a national law banning cow slaughter, withdrawal of the advisory issued by the Centre to all states against “cow protectors” and the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code.

“Neither promises on Hindutva are fulfilled nor on Vikaas (Development),” Mr Togadia said, while talking about the Modi-led government’s tenure so far.  In his letter, the VHP leader has also raised issues regarding farmers and labourers and alleged that in the name of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), new anti-labourer laws were being enacted, which is hurting the human capital of the country.

Tags: narendra modi, pravin togadia, sangh parivar

