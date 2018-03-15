The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 AM IST

India, All India

Marans discharged in phone scam case

THE ASIAN AGE. | A ARUL PALANI
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 1:48 am IST

Passing the verdict in less than two minutes, the judge said that there was no prima facie case made out in the charges framed against them.

Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI /File)
 Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI /File)

Chennai: In a major relief to former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his elder brother Kalanidhi Maran and five others, a special CBI court in Chennai on Wednesday discharged them from the illegal telephone exchange scam.

The verdict comes as a shot in the arm for Marans, who have already been discharged in the Aircel-Maxis case. The court cases had considerably reduced the clout of junior Maran in the DMK and with Wednesday’s verdict, he is expected to make a comeback.

When their discharge petitions came up for hearing before XIV additional special court for CBI cases in the morning, special judge S. Natarajan posted the matter to 2.30 pm for pronouncing verdict on their plea.

Soon after the trial commenced in the afternoon, the judge said the petitions moved by former BSNL general manager K. Brahmnathan and former deputy general manager M. P. Velusamy, were allowed.

Similarly, he allowed the petitions filed by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Maran, Chief technical officer S. Kannan and electrician K. S. Ravi of Sun TV network and Dayanidhi Maran’s private secretary Gowthaman.

Passing the verdict in less than two minutes, the judge said that there was no prima facie case made out in the charges framed against them.

The CBI alleged that Dayanidhi Maran used 764 telephone links and for which no bills were raised causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to BSNL, Chennai and MTNL, Delhi when he was telecom minister. He installed the “illegal” telephone exchange at his residences in Chennai during June 2004 to December 2006.

Tags: dayanidhi maran, aircel-maxis case, kalanidhi maran

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham