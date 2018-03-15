The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

India, All India

India ranks 133 in global list of happiest nation, Pak fares better: UN report

ANI
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

The World Happiness Index 2018 has placed India in the 133rd position, a drop of 11 places from last year's 122nd rank.

India's ranking was far behind from other neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and China. (Photo: AFP)
 India's ranking was far behind from other neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and China. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India has been ranked 133rd in a global list of the happiest countries, according to UN-based report.

The World Happiness Index 2018, which measures 156 countries in terms of happiness, has placed India in the 133rd position, a drop of 11 places from last year's 122nd rank. The country was ranked 118th in 2016.

India's ranking was far behind from other neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and China to name a few.

Among the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, Pakistan was ranked 75th, while Nepal was ranked at 101st. Bhutan has been placed at 97th rank and Sri Lanka at 116th position. Bangladesh is ranked at 115th in the happiness index.

Myanmar, which is embroiled in the ethnic violence between the majority Buddhists and the minority Rohingya Muslims has been placed at 130th position.

Only war-ravaged Afghanistan fared worse than India, as the former was ranked 145th.

Finland, which was ranked 5th in 2017, displaced Norway to be the world's happiest country. Norway dropped to 2nd position in the index.

The United States, which was ranked 14th last year, dropped four places to be at 18th position, while the United Kingdom was ranked 20th respectively.

The African countries - Tanzania (153rd), South Sudan (154th), Central African Republic (155th) and Burundi (156th) occupied the bottom positions in the happiness index.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network's (SDSN) 2018 World Happiness Report ranks 156 countries in GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Tags: world happiness index, saarc, un happiness index
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

2

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

3

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

4

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

5

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham