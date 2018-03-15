The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

India, All India

Class 12 accountancy paper not leaked, will file FIR, says CBSE

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 2:23 pm IST

CBSE said, 'There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres.'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board. (Photo: Representational | File)
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday clarified that the Class 12 accountancy paper was not leaked following reports of paper being circulated on WhatsApp emerged.

CBSE said, “There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres.”

“During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb sanctity of examinations,” the board further added.

CBSE also said an FIR is being lodged and strict action will be taken.

Earlier on Thursday, reports surfaced that Class 12 accountancy paper of the CBSE has allegedly been leaked.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed the same and said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” Sisodia said on Twitter.

Tags: manish sisodia, cbse, accountancy paper, paper leak, directorate of education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

