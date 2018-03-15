The Asian Age | News

Air India's official Twitter account hacked, pro-Turkish tweets appear

One of the retweets claimed that the Air India account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.

The cover photo of the verified account showed the image of Turkish Airline and the tweets displaying in the account are also in Turkish language. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The official Twitter account of Indian carrier Air India has been hacked by suspected Turkish hackers on Thursday.

The verified account, which has over thousands of followers, now appears to be in possession of the hackers.

The cover photo of the verified account showed the image of Turkish Airline and the tweets displaying in the account are also in Turkish language.

Pro-Turkish tweets are being shared on the account and while filing this report the verified blue tick has also been removed.

One of the retweets claimed that the Air India account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.

The tweet reads, ".Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured."

The profile of the page reads, "Ayyildiz Tim Ozel Operasyon Ekibi."

Micro-blogging site Twitter usually removes the verification mark from any such account for a brief time when a verified user's handle is changed.

In such incidents, as part of its policy, Twitter requires the user to provide their documents again to ensure that the account is still in the right hands.

