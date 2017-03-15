The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:17 AM IST

India, All India

Uttar Pradesh poll debacle triggers SP-Congress blame game

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 3:04 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 5:05 am IST

SP leaders are now waiting for the leadership issues to be resolved before they raise the issue on the party forum.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The humiliating defeat of the SP and the Congress in the recently concluded elections may have left the party leadership stunned into silence but the blame game has just begun.

Even as SP president Akhilesh Yadav made it clear that his alliance with the Congress would continue irrespective of the results, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav said that the alliance with the Congress was responsible for SP’s poor performance.

Mr Shivpal Yadav has earlier said that the alliance was “not needed.” Former SP minister Ravidas Mehrotra who lost his Lucknow central seta to the BJP, also blamed the Congress for his defeat. “The rebel Congress candidates damaged us. Had we contested on our own, we would have won many more seats,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and spokesman Satyadev Tripathi admitted, “There is a general feeling among party cadres that we lost mainly due to the alliance”.

Ajai Kumar Lallu, one of the two MLAs of the Congress to get re-elected, said that the strategy to focus on muslims by the alliance as well as BSP led to a sharp division in votes. “We should have had an all inclusive campaign — we left the field clear for BJP as far as Hindu votes were concerned,” he said.

While a large section in the SP wants the leadership to call off the alliance, the Congress leaders also feel that it would be better if they started preparing for Lok Sabha elections on their own. A senior Congress leader said, “There is a sharp difference in the mindset of the SP and the Congress and while two leaders may sit together and forge the alliance, it is difficult for party workers to accept each other. The Congress has to learn to walk alone and must stick to its decision too — the latter being more important”.

SP leaders are now waiting for the leadership issues to be resolved before they raise the issue on the party forum.

If the party reins are handed back to Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, the alliance will be called off on its own but if Mr Akhilesh Yadav continues in his post, we will try and convince him to snap ties with the Congress.

Tags: akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

2

Viber launches self-destructible ‘Secret Chats’

3

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as they catch up for first time

4

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

5

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham