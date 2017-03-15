UP Govt wipes clean Twitter posts, says ‘data archived’

Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP also unfollowed many accounts. Another handle, UP News 360, had posts deleted.

Lucknow: All posts on the Twitter timelines of outgoing UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and the UP government disappeared on Tuesday, days after the BJP crushed theSP-Congress alliance in the Assembly elections.

The government later clarified that the tweets have been archived, not deleted. In 2014, when former PM Manmohan Singh demitted office, his staff archived the contents of his Twitter account.