UP Govt wipes clean Twitter posts, says ‘data archived’

Published : Mar 15, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 5:06 am IST

Lucknow: All posts on the Twitter timelines of outgoing UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and the UP government disappeared on Tuesday, days after the BJP crushed theSP-Congress alliance in the Assembly elections.

The government later clarified that the tweets have been archived, not deleted. In 2014, when former PM Manmohan Singh demitted office, his staff archived the contents of his Twitter account.

