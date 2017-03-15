The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 11:21 AM IST

 BREAKING !  :  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) '20% of AAP votes transferred to SAD-BJP due to EVMs': Kejriwal alleges foul play
 
India, All India

Stop performing in public: 42 clerics issue fatwa against Assam's 16-yr-old singer

ANI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 10:51 am IST

'I was shocked and broken from inside at first. But, many Muslim singers gave me inspiration to not quit music, the singer said.

Nahid Afrin, who was the first runner-up of a musical reality TV show. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Nahid Afrin, who was the first runner-up of a musical reality TV show. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: As many as 42 clerics have issued a fatwa against reality singing star Nahid Afrin, who was the first runner-up of a musical reality TV show, asking her to stop performing in public.

According to reports, the fatwa has been issued against her keeping in view an upcoming event that was to be held on March 25. Since the venue of the event was in the vicinity of a mosque and a graveyard, the clerics have announced to boycott her singing programmes and have asked her to stop performing in public.

The young singer was shocked when she first heard of the fatwa against her.

"I was shocked and broken from inside at first. But, many Muslim singers gave me inspiration to not quit music. I will never do so," she said.

"I think my music is God's gift to me. I believe it must be properly utilised; not doing so is ignoring God," she added.

Nahid, who made her Bollywood singing debut for actress Sonakshi Sinha in the 2016 movie 'Akira', first rose to stardom after a successful stint on a reality singing show in the year 2015.

Tags: nahid afrin, clerics, fatwa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in biopic on him

2

400,000 yr-old half-skull points to mystery people

3

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

4

Viber launches self-destructible ‘Secret Chats’

5

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as they catch up for first time

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham