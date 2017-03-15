The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

India, All India

Speculation futile, unnecessary: Rajnath on being considered for UP CM

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

After an astounding victory in the Assembly polls, BJP is in the process of deciding the CM candidate for the politically crucial state.

 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of zeroing in on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the senior party leader while continuing to maintain a rhetoric silence on the same stated that such discussions were futile.

"These discussions are futile and unnecessary," Rajnath told ANI when asked about him being in the race for becoming UP Chief Minister.

After an astounding victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP is in the process of deciding the chief ministerial candidate for the politically crucial state.

According to reports, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is the most favoured in the party to be their representative in UP.

Apart from him, the other name that was speculated to be the chief minister was of BJP's prominent Hindutva force Yogi Adityanath. The firebrand leader is an unchallenged MP from Gorakhpur.

Another name that came up was BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is a popular face amongst the backward classes in the state.

Tags: rajnath singh, up cm, up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

