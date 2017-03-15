Sheikh Hasina to meet Narendra Modi in April

This will be her first visit to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will undertake her much-awaited four-day visit to India from April 7, during which key issues such as Teesta river water sharing are likely to be discussed.

This will be her first visit to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.

“Her excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, will be visiting India on a state visit from April 07-10, 2017, on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold official talks in New Delhi on April 8,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The visit comes seven years after Ms Hasina’s last visit to India in January 2010 and almost two years after Mr Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in June 2015.

“The upcoming visit is expected to further expand cooperative relationship between India and Bangladesh and build on strong ties of friendship and trust between the leaders,” the statement said.

According to news agency reports earlier, the visit was first slated to happen last December, but the plan got postponed. In late January, Bangladeshi officials had indicated that her visit was likely to be delayed further.