The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:17 AM IST

India, All India

Court summons Nagpur royal family scion on Varanasi deal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 5:14 am IST

People familiar with the development said the Prime Minister’s Office has taken cognisance of the developments in the case.

Bhonsale Ghat was repaired and renovated in 1795
 Bhonsale Ghat was repaired and renovated in 1795

New Delhi: A controversy around an alleged fraud surrounding a deal over one of the most important ghats of Varanasi, Bhonsale Ghat, built by the Nagpur-based Bhonsale family of the Maratha rulers, took a fresh turn with a Varanasi court issuing summons to the descendant of the royal family from Nagpur.

The court issued summons on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the anti-corruption unit of the Uttar Pradesh police to a member of the royal family. It also issued summons to others of a particular hotel chain near the ghat. All the charged people have been asked to appear before the court on April 30.

People familiar with the development said the Prime Minister’s Office has taken cognisance of the developments in the case.

Bhonsale Ghat is one of the most panoramic ghats — one of the 84 ghats that have existed for hundreds of years on the bank of the river Ganga, which are integral to the existence of the holy city.

Built by the Maratha ruling family of Nagpur, Bhonsale Ghat was repaired and renovated in 1795. It has three heritage temples — Lakshminarayan Temple, Yameshwar Temple and Yamaditya Temple.

While all the 84 ghats have their own stories to tell and are also important from an archaeological point of view, many of them are in poor shape and maintenance. The local land mafia is believed to be one of the main reasons for this.

In this case (No. 3256/17), however, a member of the royal family and nine others have been chargesheeted for allegedly backing off from a deal that was already finalised, and then getting into another deal while allegedly forging the registry documents.

The accused have been booked under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, 419 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the chargesheet, a member of the royal family negotiated a deal to sell the property (CK 1/13, Patni Tola, Bhonsale Ghat) to Noida-based religious charity trust of astrology — Sixth Sense Astro Gurukul, whose chairman Arun Kumar Gupta is an astrologer. The agreement was signed on May 15, 2013, between the royal family member and Sixth Sense trust.

In furtherance of the agreement, Mr Gupta also paid Rs 1.08 crore to the owners and old tenants. The agreement was allegedly breached and the property was leased out to a hotel chain for Rs 30 lakh, and for a period of 250 years on June 25, 2014, unilaterally.

It was claimed that this was done although the agreement and possession of the property was legally with the Noida-based trust.

To cover up, they subsequently issued a notice of cancellation of the earlier agreement to Sixth Sense trust on June 26, 2014. According to the FIR, the breach of agreement amounted to “fraud with the trust”.

It came to light, however, that the member of the royal family had got a registry executed in favour of the hotel chain on June 25, 2014, itself.

Investigations by the anti-corruption unit also revealed that the accused had changed the date of the registry document by erasing the actual date and then inserting a new date — June 26, 2014 — to justify the notice sent to the trust.

Arun Gupta said the “hotel chain is adjacent to Bhonsale Ghat”. “Owners of this hotel have been trying to illegally encroach upon it for the past several years and their intention is to convert the ancient ghat into a hotel. Now, I am confident that it will not happen as the city is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has already made it clear that Kashi is not just a city; it is a symbol of humanity and his (Mr Modi’s) effort is to build an Uttam Kashi,” he said.

He said he had been fighting a legal battle for over two years. “My dream is to open a world-class astrological education and research centre at Bhonsale Ghat property,” he said.

Mr Gupta alleged that he got threats during his legal battle, asking him to withdraw the case against the accused.

“Initially, even the land mafia tried to obstruct police investigation. Senior officials of the local administration and police were also hand-in-gloves with the active land mafia in the area, including hotel owners, which delayed the probe,” he alleged.

According to Mr Gupta, eventually, the case was transferred to the anti-corruption unit of the state police only after the intervention of the PMO and the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik.

On the petition of the trust for the cancellation of “fraudulently-obtained lease deed” by the hotel owners, the civil court of Varanasi ordered to maintain a status quo.

“I was under threat from certain UP police officers who wanted me to withdraw the case and leave the property. Fearing sabotage, I approached the high court. It was on the high court’s direction that police filed the chargesheet in the case,” Mr Gupta said. The chargesheet states that all the 10 accused were involved in wrongdoing, he said. “I am still being threatened and need police protection,” Mr Gupta said.

Tags: uttar pradesh police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

2

Viber launches self-destructible ‘Secret Chats’

3

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as they catch up for first time

4

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

5

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham