The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

India, All India

'Congress destroys Congress', tweets Priya Dutt as leaders question party leadership

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 2:47 pm IST

Veteran leaders are in the mood for a drastic step, and some say it should not be short of a ‘cardiac surgery’. Fixing the party’s heart?

Former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt. (Photo: Facebook)
 Former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: “Cong has shown repeatedly that it suffers from an autoimmune disease... Cong destroys Cong... We need to be treated from within to be healthy again,” former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt tweeted Wednesday in what is snowballing into tremendous disenchantment with the party’s top leadership, particularly the Gandhis.

Party general secretary and its campaign face Rahul Gandhi has dismissed his abysmal failure in Uttar Pradesh as “a little down in UP which is fine, we accept it”. As is tradition, the party has insulated him from any blame, neither did Rahul take any but called for “structural and organisational changes”.

a

It doesn’t help either that BJP has whisked away the Goa and Manipur Assemblies from under the Congress’ nose though it emerged the single largest party.

But perhaps for the first time in party history, Congress leaders are now questioning the top leadership.

Senior Congress leader K V Thomas told The Indian Express the Congress readership should rise to the expectations of the people.

“People still believe that the Congress is the party which can lead the people against Narendra Modi… The party should improve its functioning in tune with that aspiration. We should be preparing ourselves, especially for elections, in advance. Not on the eve of elections. The state and central level leaderships should rise to the expectations of the people,” he told the paper.

Strong words that!

Veteran leaders are in the mood for a drastic step, and some say it should not be short of a “cardiac surgery”. Fixing the party’s heart?

Congress whip in Rajya Sabha Satyavrat Chaturvedi was quoted in the paper saying: “It has been three years (since the 2014 defeat). Nothing has happened so far. Everyone was hoping something will happen and we are tired now. Now we have lost hope. And the results are before us.”

He also spelt out it is high time the ambiguity over Priyanka Vadra’s entry into politics ended. Priyanka has largely kept herself on the sidelines of the hurly-burly, being content only to manage campaigns in the traditional family seats of Rae Bareilly and Amethi. Not to much success this time as the BJP has picked up 6 of the 10 Assembly seats in these In these Parliamentary constituencies these elections.

Leaders are of the opinion that Congress alone can no longer take on the BJP and that it should be at the forefront of an “inclusive alliance” to stitch together a credible challenger.

Tags: priya dutt, congress, assembly polls, gandhis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

What caused 'snowball Earth'?

2

Australia: Police fine man for playing Pokemon Go while driving son to school

3

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in biopic on him

4

400,000 yr-old half-skull points to mystery people

5

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham