Cloud over Mayawati’s 2018 Rajya Sabha re-entry

Lucknow: After the dismal performance of her party in the elections, BSP president Mayawati now faces another problem in her political career.

Left with merely 19 seats in the 17th UP Assembly, Ms Mayawati will no longer be able to seek re-election to the Rajya Sabha when her term expires in April 2018.

She will also not have sufficient numbers to enter the legislative Assembly either.

This will be the first time that Ms Mayawati will have to stay out of Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad and this could lead her to political oblivion.

As chief minister in Uttar Pradesh, Ms Mayawati has chosen to be a member of the Vidhan Parishad. She won from Harora assembly seat in Saharanpur district in 1996 and 2002 but thereafter, she opted for Vidhan Parishad when she formed government on 2007 and chose Rajya Sabha when her party was in Opposition.

The only way in which Ms Mayawati can reach Rajya Sabha next year is with support from Congress that has seven seats and SP which has 47 seats.

However, given the present relationship between SP and Congress, the two parties will join hands to bank on five independent MLAs to send two candidates to Rajya Sabha. Both the parties, in the present scenario, will not support the BSP either in Rajya Sabha or in Vidhan Parishad.