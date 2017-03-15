The Asian Age | News

Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan axed to death by Naxals at village fair

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 8:11 am IST

A group of unidentified Naxals attacked Mandavi while he had gone to visit the fair along with his family, killing him on the spot.

(Representational image)
Raipur: A CRPF jawan was on Tuesday killed by Naxals at a local village fair in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district.

Assistant constable Phagu Ram Mandavi, 42, was axed to death with sharp-edged weapons by rebels at Bodli village 'mela' (fair) under Bangpal police station limits this evening, Bijapur Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, a group of unidentified Naxals attacked Mandavi while he had gone to visit the fair along with his family, killing him on the spot, he said.

Soon after getting the news of the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

A native of Mirtur police station area in Bijapur, Mandavi was posted with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Pinkonda village in Mirtur, he said.

A combing operation was launched in the region to nab the assailants, he added.

