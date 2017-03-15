The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:17 AM IST

India, All India

BJP expected to pick Uttar Pradesh CM tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 5:06 am IST

BJP’s UP unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Keshav Prasad Maurya
 Keshav Prasad Maurya

New Delhi: Suspense continues in the BJP as who will lead its government in Uttar Pradesh where the party got a massive verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections. BJP’s legislature party is likely to meet on March 16 in Lucknow to decide the chief minister’s name. Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav are party’s central observers for the meeting.

The BJP stormed back to power in this politically crucial state after 15 years when it won 312 of the total 403 assembly seats. Together with its two allies — Apna Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the alliance tally is at 325.

Also, with Mr Manohar Parrikar back in Goa politics as the chief minister and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley currently handling the additional charge of the Defence portfolio, earlier held by Mr Parrikar, speculation is rife that a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet could take place soon. Speculation is also rife that either Mr Jaitley could get the Defence porfolio with Finance being given to some other party leader or Mr Suresh Prabhu could be given the defence portfolio after the reshuffle.

Mr Prabhu’s current portfolio, Railways, could be given to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, BJP’s UP unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Maruya, an OBC, is one of probables for the top post in state. Other names doing the rounds are Lucknow mayor and party’s Gujarat in-charge Dinesh Sharma (a Brahmin), Maharajpur MLA Satish Mahana, Shahjanpur MLA Suresh Khanna, Union ministers Manoj Sinha (a Bhumihar) and Mahesh Sharma (a Brahmin).

Both Mr Mahana and Mr Khanna are Khatris.  Interstingly, the RSS cadre are pushing for Shivparakash and Sunil Bansal’s name for the post, the two key strategists in the UP elections.

While Mr Shivprakash is party’s national joint general-secretary (organisation), Mr Bansal is state organisational secretary.

Tags: uttar pradesh polls, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

2

Viber launches self-destructible ‘Secret Chats’

3

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as they catch up for first time

4

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

5

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham