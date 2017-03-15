BJP expected to pick Uttar Pradesh CM tomorrow

BJP’s UP unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Suspense continues in the BJP as who will lead its government in Uttar Pradesh where the party got a massive verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections. BJP’s legislature party is likely to meet on March 16 in Lucknow to decide the chief minister’s name. Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav are party’s central observers for the meeting.

The BJP stormed back to power in this politically crucial state after 15 years when it won 312 of the total 403 assembly seats. Together with its two allies — Apna Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the alliance tally is at 325.

Also, with Mr Manohar Parrikar back in Goa politics as the chief minister and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley currently handling the additional charge of the Defence portfolio, earlier held by Mr Parrikar, speculation is rife that a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet could take place soon. Speculation is also rife that either Mr Jaitley could get the Defence porfolio with Finance being given to some other party leader or Mr Suresh Prabhu could be given the defence portfolio after the reshuffle.

Mr Prabhu’s current portfolio, Railways, could be given to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, BJP’s UP unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Maruya, an OBC, is one of probables for the top post in state. Other names doing the rounds are Lucknow mayor and party’s Gujarat in-charge Dinesh Sharma (a Brahmin), Maharajpur MLA Satish Mahana, Shahjanpur MLA Suresh Khanna, Union ministers Manoj Sinha (a Bhumihar) and Mahesh Sharma (a Brahmin).

Both Mr Mahana and Mr Khanna are Khatris. Interstingly, the RSS cadre are pushing for Shivparakash and Sunil Bansal’s name for the post, the two key strategists in the UP elections.

While Mr Shivprakash is party’s national joint general-secretary (organisation), Mr Bansal is state organisational secretary.