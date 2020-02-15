Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 04:53 AM IST

Sharad Yadav should be face of Bihar alliance: RLSP, HAM

Sharad Yadav, after parting ways with JD(U) in 2018, had contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls on RJD symbol.

Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Patna: With Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, the grand alliance in Bihar faces a daunting task of resolving the leadership issue.

Three political parties Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) have created a flutter in the political circle by proposing the name of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav as the face of the grand alliance for the Assembly elections.

Leaders aware of the development said that both RJD and Congress were not invited for the meeting, which was attended by Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahani on Friday.

“In the absence of Lalu Yadav, the grand alliance has been facing a leadership crisis. It would be beneficial for all of us if we project veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav as the face of the coalition,” RLSP leaders in Patna said.

The proposal made by these political parties is being seen as a major setback for the RJD, which leads the grand allianc. Sources said that Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahani have been miffed over RJD’s decision to declare Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate without consulting grand alliance partners.

“Decision taken during the meeting will be announced on Saturday by Sharad Yadav. We have also decided to hold another round of meeting later this month to discuss strategies for the state elections,” HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Friday.

Reports suggest that he may visit Ranchi on Saturday to meet RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is serving a jail term in fodder scam case and currently being treated at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Jitan Ram Manjhi was the first grand alliance partner to raise questions on Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership qualities after the alliance suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2019 general elections.

Talking about the issue RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said “The face of Chief Minister in the grand alliance is Tejashwi Yadav and no political party should have confusion about it. Sharad Yadav is a senior political leader and our party believes that he will also bless our leader, Tejashwi Yadav”.

