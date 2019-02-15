Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India, All India

Worst ever terror attack in J&K since 1989: World leaders express condolences

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 11:51 am IST

The major suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

The Pulwana Terror attack took place on the 14th February. (Photo:AP)
 The Pulwana Terror attack took place on the 14th February. (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: The major attck on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, often described as a lapdog of the ISI, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

One of the very first world leaders to express condolences was Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemning “this brutal crime.”

The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished,” said Putin extending his support to PM Modi

“The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives,” the release from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put forth late Thursday.

Afghan minister was of the opinion that the attack was a ‘copy-paste’ of Pak-backed terror in Afghanistan

“The heinous act of terror in Kashmir has all the hallmarks of a common source and sponsor of terrorism in our region. It is a copy paste of what Pakistan backed terror groups do in Afghanistan. We condemn the attack and convey our condolences to Indian people,” Amrullah Saleh, the acting Minister of Interior of Afghanistan, tweeted in the aftermath of the heinous assault.

Europeans also stretched out a hand of support to India and expressed their sadness and condolences to the Pulwana attack.

“…Our thoughts go out to the families of the fallen soldiers. France has always been and always will be by India’s side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” declared Alexandre Ziegler, the French ambassador in Delhi.

“….I call on each state to effectively combat terrorist networks and their funding channels and to prevent the cross-border movement of terrorist groups, such as Jaish-e-Mohamed, who has claimed responsibility for this attack,” added the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“Israel stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible  Kashmir Terror Attack,” said Ambassador Dr Ron Malka.

“Germany strongly condemns today's heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said the German Embassy.

“…We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards. May we express sincere condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” said a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi.

Closer home, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted  “the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district (was) the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives.”

"It was with deep shock and horror that I learnt of the bomb blast in Pulwama, Kashmir, that caused tragic loss of life and distress to many dozens of CRPF personnel,”  wrote Abdulla Shahid, the Maldives foreign minister in a message to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden SUV into their bus in Pulwama district.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammed, crpf, kashmir terror attack, jawan killed, pulwama attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi said, 'This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Supporting govt, no force can divide or break this country': Rahul on Pulwana attack

If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Forces behind terror will definitely be punished, says Modi

Amit Shah said, these are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

'Rise above politics, come together on the issue of national security': Amit Shah

The involvement of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Thursday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions about the role and involvement of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. (Photo:AP)

Pulwama attack raises serious questions on role of Pak's ISI: US expert

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get water from ATM machines

2

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

3

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

4

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

5

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham