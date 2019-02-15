Worst ever terror attack in J&K since 1989: World leaders express condolences

The major suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

New Delhi: The major attck on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, often described as a lapdog of the ISI, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the world.

One of the very first world leaders to express condolences was Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemning “this brutal crime.”

The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished,” said Putin extending his support to PM Modi

“The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives,” the release from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put forth late Thursday.

Afghan minister was of the opinion that the attack was a ‘copy-paste’ of Pak-backed terror in Afghanistan

“The heinous act of terror in Kashmir has all the hallmarks of a common source and sponsor of terrorism in our region. It is a copy paste of what Pakistan backed terror groups do in Afghanistan. We condemn the attack and convey our condolences to Indian people,” Amrullah Saleh, the acting Minister of Interior of Afghanistan, tweeted in the aftermath of the heinous assault.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps Hans Dannenberg Castellanos:On behalf of Diplomatic Corps in India, we would like to express our deep sympathy to Indian govt&families of victims of this horrendous act.Firmly support Indian govt in their fight against terrorism. (File pic) #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/PSlVFxPbrV — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

Europeans also stretched out a hand of support to India and expressed their sadness and condolences to the Pulwana attack.

“…Our thoughts go out to the families of the fallen soldiers. France has always been and always will be by India’s side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” declared Alexandre Ziegler, the French ambassador in Delhi.

“….I call on each state to effectively combat terrorist networks and their funding channels and to prevent the cross-border movement of terrorist groups, such as Jaish-e-Mohamed, who has claimed responsibility for this attack,” added the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“Israel stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible Kashmir Terror Attack,” said Ambassador Dr Ron Malka.

“Germany strongly condemns today's heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said the German Embassy.

“…We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards. May we express sincere condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” said a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi.

Closer home, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted “the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district (was) the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives.”

I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district — the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) February 14, 2019

"It was with deep shock and horror that I learnt of the bomb blast in Pulwama, Kashmir, that caused tragic loss of life and distress to many dozens of CRPF personnel,” wrote Abdulla Shahid, the Maldives foreign minister in a message to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden SUV into their bus in Pulwama district.