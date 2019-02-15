Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

India, All India

Pulwama attack: CRPF says won't forget or forgive; vows to avenge heinous act

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

The CRPF will 'avenge' the death of 40 of its personnel in one of the worst terror attacks on its troops in J&K.

The force said that 'in memory of the martyrs of the terrorist attack, all formations of the Central Reserve Police Force observed two minutes of silence and the force flag will fly half mast on Friday'. (Photo: Twitter | @crpfindia)
 The force said that 'in memory of the martyrs of the terrorist attack, all formations of the Central Reserve Police Force observed two minutes of silence and the force flag will fly half mast on Friday'. (Photo: Twitter | @crpfindia)

New Delhi: The CRPF on Friday said it won't "forget and forgive" but will "avenge" the death of 40 of its personnel in one of the worst terror attacks on its troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

The country's largest paramilitary force put out a tweet from its official handle saying, "We will not forget, we will not forgive."

"We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," it said in the social media post. The force said that "in memory of the martyrs of the terrorist attack", all formations of the Central Reserve Police Force observed two minutes of silence and the force flag will fly half mast on Friday.

The toll in the attack has risen to 40 even as a full Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the CRPF headquarters in Delhi.

Over 3-lakh personnel strong paramilitary force is deployed as the lead combat unit against terrorism and insurgency in the Kashmir Valley and has deployed about 60,000 personnel (as part of 60 battalions) in the internal security grid of the state.

Tags: crpf, pulwama attack, kashmir valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sidhu said, 'It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.' (Photo: File)

Sidhu condemns attack but asks if entire nation can be blamed for handful of people

Modi said, 'We have given full authority to the security forces to decide the time, place, and nature of any further operations that need to be carried out in response to Pulwama terror attack.' (Photo: ANI)

'Full authority to security forces to decide time, place to retaliate': Modi

He also appealed to his party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday which falls on February 17. (Photo:ANI)

KCR cancels birthday celebrations amid Pulwama attack

Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Azad told Justice R S Endlaw that they are withdrawing their allegedly defamatory statements against DDCA. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal, Kirti Azad settle defamation row with DDCA, inform HC

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak backer in UK Parliament had sex with women who sought help

2

Finance ministry to tax Google, Facebook for ads

3

Samsung takes advantage of Huawei’s troubles, bets big on network gear

4

Air India resumes flights to Iraq after 30 years

5

Now get water from ATM machines

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham