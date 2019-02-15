Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Rajnath Singh carries coffin of soldier killed in Pulwama attack

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 4:44 pm IST

Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir top police officer Dilbagh Singh on Friday carried coffin of a solider who died in the attack

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Jammu and Kashmir top police Dilbagh Singh on Friday carried the coffin of a CRPF official who was killed in Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.

Shortly after arriving from Delhi, the Home Minister attended a solemn function here where the remains of 40 CRPF personnel were kept in coffins, draped with tricolour.

Rajnath Singh, who on Thursday, assured the country that the government will "undertake whatever it takes to avenge this", carried the coffin wrapped in the national flag on his shoulder.

Director General of Police lifted another side of the coffin and walked together, helped by other officials.

The home minister, Governor Satya Pal Malik, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh besides others attended the wreath laying ceremony.

The dignitaries stood in silence till the coffins were loaded in a truck which went to the Srinagar airport, the official said. Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Tags: kashmir terror attack, pulwama attack, rajnath singh, crpf jawans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

