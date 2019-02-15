Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

India, All India

'Supporting govt, no force can divide or break India': Rahul on Pulwana attack

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 12:20 pm IST

'This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this,' Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi said, 'This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rahul Gandhi said, 'This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Pulwama attack, congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting. We are all standing together with our jawans. No force can divide or break this country.”

“This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are fully supporting the government of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this,” Gandhi added.

While continuing to condemn the Pulwama attack, Gandhi said that no amount of anger can harm love and affection our country is built on and those who have done this should not feel that they can harm our country.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces.”

Singh said terrorism is scourge with which we can never compromise.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden SUV into their bus in Pulwama district.

Tags: kashmir terror attack, pulwama attack, crpf, rahul gandhi, manmohan singh, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Effigies of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, were burnt in Varanasi as a sign of protests against the killing of the security personnel on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-Pakistan protests emerge across nation against Pulwama attack

The four Congress MLAs did not attend the budget session and the CLP meeting despite a party whip. (Photo:ANI)

Dissenting Karnataka Congress MLAs meet Siddaramaiah

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer said the post of a chief information commissioner is on a higher pedestal and the appointment process for a CIC should be on the 'same terms' as in the process of a chief election commissioner. (Photo: File)

Process to appoint CIC should be same as Chief Election Commissioner: SC

If our neighbour, who is totally isolated in the world, thinks it can destabilise India through such tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Forces behind terror will definitely be punished, says Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Air India resumes flights to Iraq after 30 years

2

Now get water from ATM machines

3

Pulwama attack terrorist Adil Ahmad's video goes viral, joined JeM in 2018

4

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

5

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham