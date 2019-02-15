'Supporting govt, no force can divide or break India': Rahul on Pulwana attack

'This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this,' Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi said, 'This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Pulwama attack, congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting. We are all standing together with our jawans. No force can divide or break this country.”

“This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are fully supporting the government of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this,” Gandhi added.

While continuing to condemn the Pulwama attack, Gandhi said that no amount of anger can harm love and affection our country is built on and those who have done this should not feel that they can harm our country.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces.”

Singh said terrorism is scourge with which we can never compromise.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and more than a dozen others injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden SUV into their bus in Pulwama district.