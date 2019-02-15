Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

'Rise above politics, come together on the issue of national security': Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 11:54 am IST

Shah's appeal came in the wake of one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir that left 37 CRPF personnel dead.

Amit Shah said, these are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)
 Amit Shah said, these are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah Friday appealed to political parties to rise above politics and come together on the issue of national security, saying these are times when "we must strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer".

Shah's appeal came in the wake of one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir that left 37 CRPF personnel dead on Thursday. 

The Congress had attacked the Modi government, saying incidents of terror attacks have gone unabated under its rule. 

"These are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. I appeal to the political class- let us rise above politics and show that we are together when it comes to matters of national security. Nothing matters above India!" Shah said in a series of tweets. 

The horrific attack in Pulwama has saddened the entire nation, he said, condemning the barbaric mentality that speeds such kind of hate and violence. 

"PM Narendra Modi assured the nation that the sacrifices of our martyrs shall not go in vain.130 crore Indians stand in complete solidarity with the families of the courageous heroes who devoted their life in service of the nation. Generations to come will remember their valour. We pray the injured get well soon," the BJP president said.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Awantipora in South Kashmir on Thursday.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags: pulwanaattack, ripbravehearts, crpf, bjp, jem, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Forces behind terror will definitely be punished, says Modi

The Pulwana Terror attack took place on the 14th February. (Photo:AP)

Worst ever terror attack in J&K since 1989: World leaders express condolences

The involvement of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Thursday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions about the role and involvement of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. (Photo:AP)

Pulwama attack raises serious questions on role of Pak's ISI: US expert

Nearly 40 CRPF men were killed in a terror attack in J&K's Pulwama district. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Pakistan rejects link, says 'matter of grave concern'

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get water from ATM machines

2

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

3

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

4

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

5

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham