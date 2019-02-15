Pulwama attack: Forces behind terror will definitely be punished, says Modi

Seeking the blessings of the jawans martyred in Pulwama attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave condolences to their families.

If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express India's first semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from the New Delhi railway station.

“I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery. The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will definitely be punished,” said Modi.

“I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack,” warned Modi. If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, he added.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Members of the Railway Board and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to be on board the train on its inaugural journey.

Speaking on the occasion the PM thanked the engineers, workers and employees of Integral Coach Factory Chennai for building the train. He cited the train as an example of inherent unity and integrity of Team India.

(With agency inputs.)