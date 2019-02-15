Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India, All India

Pulwama attack: Forces behind terror will definitely be punished, says Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 12:01 pm IST

Seeking the blessings of the jawans martyred in Pulwama attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave condolences to their families.

If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
 If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express India's first semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from the New Delhi railway station.

Seeking the blessings of the jawans martyred in Pulwama attack he gave condolences to their families.

“I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery. The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will definitely be punished,” said Modi.

“I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack,” warned Modi. If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, he added.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Members of the Railway Board and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to be on board the train on its inaugural journey.

Speaking on the occasion the PM thanked the engineers, workers and employees of Integral Coach Factory Chennai for building the train. He cited the train as an example of inherent unity and integrity of Team India.

(With agency inputs.)

Tags: pulwama attack, narendra modi, vande bharat express, piyush goyal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Pulwana Terror attack took place on the 14th February. (Photo:AP)

Worst ever terror attack in J&K since 1989: World leaders express condolences

Amit Shah said, these are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

'Rise above politics, come together on the issue of national security': Amit Shah

The involvement of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Thursday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions about the role and involvement of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. (Photo:AP)

Pulwama attack raises serious questions on role of Pak's ISI: US expert

Nearly 40 CRPF men were killed in a terror attack in J&K's Pulwama district. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Pakistan rejects link, says 'matter of grave concern'

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get water from ATM machines

2

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

3

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

4

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

5

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham