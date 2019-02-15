India vows to isolate Pakistan, ends 'most favoured nation' status

'The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn,' Jaitley said.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI | Twiiter)

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting concluded to discuss the security situation in jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Pulwama attack that killed 44 CRPF jawans and left the security establishment stunned.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after CCS meeting said, “MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which are to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible is available of having a direct hand in this act.”

“The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn. People who are responsible and have supported this act of terrorism will have to pay a heavy price for it,” he added.

Jaitley said that the CRPF will make detailed arrangements for transporting the mortal remains and as far as the forces are concerned, complete security will be ensured.

Indian Air Force C-17 will soon fly to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Hindon to carry the mortal remains of CRPF personnel.

Rajnath Singh is expected to take stock of the situation and meet injured soldiers at the hospital.

A 12-member team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA), led by an IG-rank officer will also be visiting the blast site in Pulwama.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack as a “despicable attack” on Thursday took stock of situation in Jammu and Kashmir in conversation with Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and has also identified the suicide bomber — Adil Dhar — who allegedly carried out the attack.