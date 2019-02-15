Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

India vows to isolate Pakistan, ends 'most favoured nation' status

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 11:54 am IST

'The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn,' Jaitley said.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI | Twiiter)
  The meeting was chaired by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI | Twiiter)

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting concluded to discuss the security situation in jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Pulwama attack that killed 44 CRPF jawans and left the security establishment stunned.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after CCS meeting said, “MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which are to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible is available of having a direct hand in this act.”

“The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn. People who are responsible and have supported this act of terrorism will have to pay a heavy price for it,” he added.

Jaitley said that the CRPF will make detailed arrangements for transporting the mortal remains and as far as the forces are concerned, complete security will be ensured.

Indian Air Force C-17 will soon fly to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Hindon to carry the mortal remains of CRPF personnel.

The meeting began at 9:15 am. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting was attended by top Cabinet leaders including defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Rajnath Singh is expected to take stock of the situation and meet injured soldiers at the hospital.

A 12-member team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA), led by an IG-rank officer will also be visiting the blast site in Pulwama.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack as a “despicable attack” on Thursday took stock of situation in Jammu and Kashmir in conversation with Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and has also identified the suicide bomber — Adil Dhar — who allegedly carried out the attack.

Tags: cabinet committee on security, kashmir terror attack, pulwama attack, crpf jawan, pm modi, nia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

If our neighbour that is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: Forces behind terror will definitely be punished, says Modi

The Pulwana Terror attack took place on the 14th February. (Photo:AP)

Worst ever terror attack in J&K since 1989: World leaders express condolences

Amit Shah said, these are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

'Rise above politics, come together on the issue of national security': Amit Shah

The involvement of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Thursday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions about the role and involvement of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. (Photo:AP)

Pulwama attack raises serious questions on role of Pak's ISI: US expert

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get water from ATM machines

2

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

3

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

4

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

5

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham