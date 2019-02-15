L-G vs Arvind Kejriwal: Supreme Court split on powers

This would mean that the Delhi government would not be able to probe Central government officials.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict while ruling on powers between the Delhi government and the Centre represented by the Lt. Governor, and the matter has now been referred to the Chief Justice for constituting a three-judge bench to decide the issue.

A two-judge bench was divided over whether the Centre or the Delhi government has the power over appointments, transfers and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi, but the judges unanimously held that only the Central government has absolute power with regard to registration of cases by the anti-corruption bureau. This would mean that the Delhi government would not be able to probe Central government officials.

The three areas in which the Delhi government will have powers are appointment of special public prosecutors, fixing land revenue rate, and appointing or dealing with the electricity commission.

Powers given to the Centre include ordering anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into conduct of Central government employees, and appointing inquiry commissions.