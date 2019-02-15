Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 06:31 AM IST

Attack orchestrated from Pak, says J&K Governor

THE ASIAN AGE.
The incident has been condemned also by mainstream political parties and some other organisations of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and ministry of external affairs said that Thursday’s suicide attack on the CRPF convoy at Lethapora in southern Pulwama district seemed to have been orchestrated from across the border in Pakistan.

“Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility”, the governor said. Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s rule since December 20, 2018.

Strongly condemning the terror attack, he expressed serious concern over it and said that forces responsible for insurgency in J&K are “desperate and frustrated” and “just want to prove their presence”.

He added that such actions will not deter the resolve of the security forces and people and that “we will finish these inimical forces to the last”.

The Union ministry of external affairs said, “India condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on our brave security forces… This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries.”

“This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity,” it said even as condemnation of the horrific terror attack poured in from the US, Russia, France as well as neighbouring countries such as Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Earlier, Mr Malik urged all commanders of all security forces to enhance surveillance and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

The incident has been condemned also by mainstream political parties and some other organisations of Jammu and Kashmir.  Former chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah said incidents like these do not augur well the return of peace to the Valley.

While expressing shock and grief over the loss of lives, the senior Abdullah said, “The incident is disturbing and reminiscent of the 1990s. My prayers are with those who are injured and condolences with the bereaved families.”

His son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said that the attack was “reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre-2004-05”.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. She tweeted, “Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura. Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?”

BJP leader and minister of state at the PMO Jitendra Singh seized the opportunity to target the Kashmir-based political parties. “The dastardly attack on CRPF personnel is a desperate act by terrorists on the run. While the entire nation stands with the Indian security forces, will this also be an eye opener for Kashmir-centric politicians who are always apologetic on such occasions?” he said in a tweet.

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said, “We will definitely give befitting response to this cowardly attack. It will not go unpunished. We will avenge in all way possible.”

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, “Attack is a cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.”

Tags: satya pal malik, pulwama attack, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

