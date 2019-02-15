Anti-Pakistan protests emerge across nation against Pulwama attack

40 jawans were martyred in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade.

Effigies of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, were burnt in Varanasi as a sign of protests against the killing of the security personnel on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked India in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF were martyred.

It is one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in a decade that shook the nation.

In Uttar Pradesh, families awaiting the arrival of the mortal remains of the bravehearts raised anti- Pak slogans.

Effigies of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (who claimed responsibility for the attack), were burnt in Varanasi as a sign of protests against the killing of the security personnel on Thursday.

Protesters thronged the streets with placards that read ''Aakhir Shahadat kab tak?" (how long will this martyrdom continue).

Another protest took place in Bhopal by the workers of BJP, who expressed their grief over the loss of lives.

One of the workers said, "Very painful and shameful incident. The terrorists are bred by Pakistan. We want Prime Minister Modi to attack Pakistan and teach it a lesson"

Youths of Jammu and Kashmir, protested against the death of the CRPF personnel and said, "We are protesting against the killing of 40 CRPF jawans. This is shameful. There should be stern actions; there should be another surgical strike."

In Aurangabad’s Begumpura area, several people burnt Pakistan's national flag. The aggrieved gathering, comprising mostly youth, raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

The demonstrators asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terror activities and giving terrorists a safe haven to launch attacks against India

Meanwhile, father of Ramesh Yadav, a soldier who lost his life in the terror attack, urged the government to initiate a probe into the matter and give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

"My son came home 25 days back. We received a call from Srinagar on Thursday evening. The officer on the line told us that a terror attack has taken place and they are not yet to recover the body of my son. Each year, many soldiers are dying in India. He was the only breadwinner of the family. Now, we will face trouble in educating his child. I request the government to give a befitting reply (muh-tod jawab) to Pakistan and also start an investigation at the earliest," he told.

Bihar-based CRPF personnel Ratan Thakur's father too urged the Centre to give a befitting response to Pakistan.

"I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight. Ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply," he said.

A pall of gloom descended at the homes of the CRPF personnel who were killed by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.