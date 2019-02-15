Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

600 J&K terrorists killed in last three years

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 6:43 am IST

In the past one-and-half months of 2019, the Indian Army has been able to neutralise some 28 terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

 While Army casualty has remained more or less constant during the last three years, the number of terrorists being killed has been rising each year during this period. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Despite a set-back for security establishment in Kashmir on Thursday, the Indian Army has been on the prowl hitting hard at terrorists operating in the state.

In the past one-and-half months of 2019, the Indian Army has been able to neutralise some 28 terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last three years, the Army eliminated over 600 terrorists operating in the state.

Only last Sunday, five terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed by the security forces in Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

This week, security forces shot dead Hizbul Mujahideen militant Hilal Ahmad Rather, who had helped dreaded LeT terrorist, Naved Jhatt, escape in an encounter in Ratnipora area of Pulwama.

Last year had been particularly bad for the terrorists operating in the Valley. In 2018, Indian Army was able to eliminate around 254 terrorists in the state in various operations. This is the highest number of terrorists killed in the last 10 years. During the year, the Army suffered a casualty of 61 soldiers, which included both who were killed on the ‘Line of Control’ (LoC) and in the hinterland.  

While Army casualty has remained more or less constant during the last three years, the number of terrorists being killed has been rising each year during this period. In 2016, some 140 terrorists were killed in the Valley and this number rose significantly to 213 in 2017 and then to 254 in 2018. Around 838 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014.  

In 2019, as far as the Army is concerned, three armymen have been killed which include both those fallen on LoC and hinterland in Kashmir. Between 2014 and 31st December 2018, there were 1,213 incidents involving terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 183 civilians lost their lives.

