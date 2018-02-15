World of whimsy: TN group files divorce petition against dog, goat mariage

To protest against V-Day celebrations, the Bharat Hindu Front cadres performed marriage rituals between a dog and a donkey in Chennai.

The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam on Thursday filed a petition in the Coimbatore family court seeking divorce between a dog and a goat, married by a group in protest against Valentine's Day on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Thursday filed a petition in the Coimbatore family court seeking divorce between a dog and a goat, married by a group in protest against Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, numerous protests were witnessed across the nation against Valentine's Day.

To protest against Valentine's Day celebrations, the Bharat Hindu Front cadres performed marriage rituals between a dog and a donkey in Chennai.

Later the protesters were detained by the Chennai Police.

Members of Bajrang Dal also harassed couples at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Moreover, Bajrang Dal members in Hyderabad also staged a protest against Valentine's Day.