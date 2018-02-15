The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

India, All India

Iranian President to begin his 3-day India visit today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2018, 2:10 am IST

He will also go to the famous Makkah Masjid in the city around noon that day.

Hassan Rouhani
 Hassan Rouhani

NEW DELHI: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani — who will be beginning a three-day visit to India starting Thursday evening — will first go to Hyderabad from where he is expected to visit either the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort or Qutab Shahi Tomb on Friday morning.

He will also go to the famous Makkah Masjid in the city around noon that day.

The Iranian President will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi subsequently on Saturday. One of the most interesting engagements during the visit will be on Saturday evening in New Delhi when the Iranian President will participate in an event of the Indian Parsi community. The Indian Parsis follow the Zoroastrianism faith and their forefathers — who hailed from Iran — had migrated to India several centuries ago. The Iranian President will also deliver a lecture at a thinktank in New Delhi on Saturday.

Development and operationalisation of the Chabahar port in Iran is expected to figure prominently in talks between the two leaders.

India, Afghanistan and Iran have been engaged in trilateral cooperation on Chabahar which will lead to establishment of an “International Transport and Transit corridor bet-ween India, Afghanistan and Iran”. Chabahar port in Iran is expected to end Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan for transit of goods.

Tags: hassan rouhani, narendra modi, golconda fort

MOST POPULAR

1

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

2

C’garh: No 'muhurat' for mass marriage as CM's visit cancelled twice

3

Black Panther movie review: Some wonderful characters but not a gripping film overall

4

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

5

Man swears revenge for entire family’s murder, turns out it was own son

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham