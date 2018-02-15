The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:49 PM IST

India, All India

China opposes Modi’s Arunachal visit, says will lodge diplomatic protest

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2018, 3:35 pm IST

'China’s position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut,' said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

China routinely protest visits of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh and reiterates its claims over it. (Photo: @PMOIndia)
 China routinely protest visits of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh and reiterates its claims over it. (Photo: @PMOIndia)

Beijing/ New Delhi: China voiced its “firm opposition” on Thursday to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as part of South Tibet and said it would lodge a diplomatic protest with India.

“China’s position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

“The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit to the disputed area,” Geng was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

“We will lodge stern representations with the Indian side,” he said.

Geng said that China and India had reached important consensus on properly managing disputes, and the two sides were working to resolve the territorial disputes through negotiation and consultation.

“The Chinese side urges the Indian side to honour its commitment and abide by the relevant consensus, and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the boundary question,” Geng said.

He urged India to cherish the hard-won momentum of improvements in bilateral relations and create enabling conditions for the boundary talks and the development of bilateral relations.

China routinely protest visits of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh and reiterates its claims over it.

Tags: china, narendra modi, arunachal pradesh, geng shuang, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

2

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

3

India’s 1st radio festival to be held in Delhi

4

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

5

C’garh: No 'muhurat' for mass marriage as CM's visit cancelled twice

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham