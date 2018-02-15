The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:50 PM IST

India, All India

Assam: 2 Indian Air Force pilots dead as micro-light plane crashes at Jorhat

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2018, 5:23 pm IST

The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat Air Base on a routine sortie around noon.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when a micro-light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab | Global Conflict)
 Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when a micro-light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab | Global Conflict)

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when a micro-light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Jorhat in Assam on Thursday. 

The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat Air Base on a routine sortie around noon, officials told news agency PTI

Reports quoted Air Force sources saying that the pilots were Wing Commander-rank officers.

The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered ascertain the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: indian air force, iaf pilots killed, micro-light aircraft, jorhat air base
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

2

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

3

India’s 1st radio festival to be held in Delhi

4

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

5

C’garh: No 'muhurat' for mass marriage as CM's visit cancelled twice

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham