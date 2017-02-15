The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:27 AM IST

India, All India

Will Panneerselvam be third-time lucky?

THE ASIAN AGE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 5:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 5:21 am IST

Panneerselvam had the support of late Jayalalithaa that ensured “absolute cooperation” from his Cabinet colleagues.

Caretaker chief minister O. Panneerselvam and J. Deepa, niece of J. Jayalalithaa, at Jayalalaithaa memorial on the Marina beach on Tuesday night. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Caretaker chief minister O. Panneerselvam and J. Deepa, niece of J. Jayalalithaa, at Jayalalaithaa memorial on the Marina beach on Tuesday night. (Photo: Asian Age)

Chennai: Court cases may have spelt doom for the political career of late J. Jayalalithaa twice and now her aide V.K. Sasikala, but caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is one politician who has always benefited from the conviction of his leaders. The million-dollar question that is on the minds of everyone in Tamil Nadu is whether Mr Panneerselvam will be third time lucky?

Mr Panneerselvam, who was thrust into limelight when he was sworn in as Chief Minister in September 2001 when late Jayalalithaa's appointment as Chief Minister was struck down by the Supreme Court, was second time lucky when he was again chosen to rule Tamil Nadu. This time again, he was forced into the Chief Minister's chair after late Jayalalithaa was sent to four years in jail by a trial court in the DA case.

But, the road may not be easy for Mr Panneerselvam this time around since has rebelled against the AIADMK leadership, particularly Ms Sasikala and her family. Even a week after he raised a banner of revolt against Ms Sasikala, the number of MLAs supporting him is just 10, though the figure is little higher when it comes to MPs.

In 2001 and 2014, Mr Panneerselvam had the support of late Jayalalithaa that ensured “absolute cooperation” from his cabinet colleagues, but he himself admitted last week that many ministers defied his orders during his two-month tenure after the death of the AIADMK icon. With Jayalalithaa and Sasikala no more, the party will suffer without a leader who can command the cadre, political analysts said.

They feel though Mr Panneerselvam would be acceptable to majority of the AIADMK MLAs, it would still be difficult for him to get the backing of 118 MLAs, the magic number that is needed to install a government in Tamil Nadu.

“I feel Mr O. Panneerselvam is not able to get through and ironically time has caught up with him like it has caught up with Ms Sasikala. And any day O. Panneerselvam is shrewd politician and his time has gone. He has really misread the situation and now he has exhausted all options,” Prof Ramu Manivannan, head, department of politics and public administration, University of Madras, told The Asian Age.

However, lawyer Ravindran Duraisamy feels the Sasikala camp led by her husband M. Natarajan, who is a “wounded Tiger” now, will go all out to spoil the chances of Mr Panneerselvam becoming the Chief Minister.

“There was a likelihood of OPS emerging as a compromise candidate but since he has rebelled against Sasikala, Natarajan is making all moves to ensure Mr Panneerselvam does not become Chief Minister. I don't know how will he overcome these forces?” he asked.

Tags: v.k. sasikala, panneerselvam, supreme court, da case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

A Pakistani official just extended a visa till 'Feb 31'

2

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

3

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

4

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

5

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham