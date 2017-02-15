The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

India, All India

Surrender in Bengaluru court: Supreme Court to Sasikala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 4:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 4:41 am IST

It is most unlikely that the apex court will grant her any time for surrender.

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed V.K. Sasikala, V.N. Sudhakaran and Ms Ilavarasi to surrender forthwith before the special court in Bengaluru. 

Indications are they will move an application in the apex court seeking four weeks time for surrender citing health and party work, now that she is the general secretary of the AIADMK. It is most unlikely that the apex court will grant her any time for surrender. 

Once they surrender they will be sent to a jail in Karnataka to serve out the remaining period of the four year sentence. She was in jail briefly for two months, soon after the initial arrest and after she was convicted by the trial court in September 2014. Once they are lodged in Karnataka jail, it is open to Sasikala to seek transfer to a jail in Tamil nadu by seeking such a direction from the Karnataka High Court, which may or may not be granted.

She has the option of filing a review petition in the apex court within 30 days for reconsideration of the judgment. If the review by two judges is dismissed, then last option is to file a curative petition which will be heard by five judges. If curative is also dismissed then she will have to remain in jail to serve out the sentence period.

On Tuesday morning court room no 6 in the Supreme Court was filled with lawyers mostly from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who occupied the seats even at 9.30 am. The main petitioner Subramaniam Swamy and Karnataka advocates Dushant Dave, Aristotle, DMK lawyers V. Pragasan, R. Shanmugasundaram were seated in the front row.

The court master brought the bulky judgment to court at 10.25 am. The Two judges came to court at 10.32 am, the sealed cover was opened. Initially Justice Ghose said “it is  fatty judgment. I will read the conclusions” He then rendered the operative portion of the judgment and Justice Amitav Roy said he had supplemented to the main judgment and the entire proceedings lasted just eight minutes.

Tags: supreme court, v.k. sasikala, karnataka high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

A Pakistani official just extended a visa till 'Feb 31'

2

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

3

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

4

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

5

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham