The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:19 PM IST

India, All India

Sasikala’s power play ends, reaches B'luru to surrender

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

Before heading to jail, Sasikala paid a floral tribute to late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Wednesday reached Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail to surrender after being convicted in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case by the Supreme Court.

Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan and supporters were present at Bengaluru jail. Trial court has also been shifted to jail for Sasikala’s surrender.

Before heading to jail, Sasikala paid a floral tribute to late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and sought her blessings. She travelled to the Karnataka capital by road.

Sasikala was on Tuesday sentenced to 4 years in prison by the apex court, in Rs 66 crore DA case.

The former AIADMK chief appointed Edappadi K. Palanisamy as leader of the legislature party and her nephew Dinakaran as the deputy general secretary of the party, as her final official act before heading to Bengaluru.

Sasikala’s lawyer had on Wednesday asked the apex court for more time for her to surrender, but this was rejected.

Before she left Golden Bay resort on Tuesday, Sasikala addressed the MLAs who have been staying inside the luxurious resort since last week and asked them to ensure that the AIADMK remains united. “I may go to jail, but my heart will always here. I will continue to perform my duties as the AIADMK General Secretary from wherever I am,” Sasikala told her legislators.

She also launched a veiled attack against Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao asking why he has not invited Mr Palanisamy to form the government as yet. “They can't jail my thoughts. Whether I'm here or in another state, I will work for the party 24 hours a day. Our enemy Karunanidhi lodged this case and we should ensure that his party DMK does not come to power again in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

“There is no need for anyone to be afraid. We must do good for the people and we must only think about how to help the people. I request you to smile and not cry,” Sasikala said.

She also sacked acting CM O Panneerselvam from the party and appointed E Palanisamy as the new AIADMK Legislature Party leader.

Tags: sasikala jailed, v. k. sasikala, da case, jail
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

No more extravagant wedding, bill in LS seeks cap on guests

2

These dance moves can help people get more sex

3

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

4

World's first commercial flying car finally available for sale

5

Valentine's Day: Varun takes Natasha out for dinner, Alia-Sid spend time together at home

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham