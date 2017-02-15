The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

Sasikala's nephew becomes AIADMK Deputy Gen Secy

Published : Feb 15, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Sasikala is expected to surrender before a Bengaluru court on Wednesday after the Supreme Court convicted her in the DA case.

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: AIADMK chief Sasikala on Wednesday re-inducted her relatives Dinakaran and Venkatesh in the party.

Dinakaran has been appointed deputy general secretary of AIADMK.

The two had been expelled by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2011.

On Tuesday, at an emergency meeting following the Supreme Court verdict against her, Sasikala chose E Palanisamy as the new AIADMK Legislature Party chief.

Sasikala will surrender before a Bengaluru court on Wednesday after she was convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. After spending whole Tuesday along with her MLAs at the Golden Bay resort in Koovathur near Mamallapuram, Sasikala drove out of the premises in her SUV a little after 9.30 pm and reached the Poes Garden residence at around 11 pm.

Sasikala, who along with her relatives Ilavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran has been convicted in the case, is likely to take a chartered flight from Chennai to Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning and surrender before the designated court. After having explored all options, the legal team of Ms Sasikala is understood to have told her that immediate surrender was the only option.

Before she left the resort, Sasikala addressed the MLAs who have been staying inside the luxurious resort since last week and asked them to ensure that the AIADMK remains united. “I may go to jail, but my heart will always here. I will continue to perform my duties as the AIADMK General Secretary from wherever I am,” Ms Sasikala told her legislators.

She also launched a veiled attack against Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao asking why he has not invite Palanisamy to form the government as yet. “They can't jail my thoughts. Whether I'm here or in another state, I will work for the party 24 hours a day. Our enemy Karunanidhi lodged this case and we should ensure that his party DMK does not come to power again in Tamil Nadu,” she said

