The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

India, All India

Kidnapping case filed against Sasikala for 'detaining' AIADMK MLAs in resort

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 3:28 pm IST

Madurai MLA S Saravanan filed the case against her and Palanisamy at Kuvathur Police Station.

VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In more trouble for V K Sasikala, AIADMK MLA from Madurai, S Saravanan on Wednesday filed a kidnapping case against her and Palanisamy in Kuvathur Police Station. He alleged that the MLAs were put up in the resort by her against their will.

SS Saravanan, who represents Madurai South, landed up at acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's residence late night on Monday this week, and told reporters that he had escaped the Koovathur resort by scaling a wall.

Saravanan also claimed that he had to disguise himself to escape from the resort. He alleged that party MLAs "were being detained" at the Koovathur resort and claimed he had given a slip by wearing a "t-shirt and Bermuda (shorts)".

"If a floor test is held today, Panneerselvam will win it. Both those who have come to his side and those who have not will vote for him," he had said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had dashed Sasikala’s hopes of becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by convicting her in the DA case and sentencing her to four years in jail. Sasikala is on her way to Bengaluru to surrender herself.

The 62-year-old leader, who was locked in a bitter tussle with AIADMK's O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu's chief ministership, took the inevitable journey to the Karnataka capital after the Supreme Court refused to give her further time to surrender.

Tags: sasikala, aiadmk, kidnapping case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

These dance moves can help people get more sex

2

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

3

World's first commercial flying car finally available for sale

4

Valentine's Day: Varun takes Natasha out for dinner, Alia-Sid spend time together at home

5

WhatsApp to integrate a Snapchat-like feature?

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham