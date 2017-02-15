Kidnapping case filed against Sasikala for 'detaining' AIADMK MLAs in resort

Madurai MLA S Saravanan filed the case against her and Palanisamy at Kuvathur Police Station.

Chennai: In more trouble for V K Sasikala, AIADMK MLA from Madurai, S Saravanan on Wednesday filed a kidnapping case against her and Palanisamy in Kuvathur Police Station. He alleged that the MLAs were put up in the resort by her against their will.

SS Saravanan, who represents Madurai South, landed up at acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's residence late night on Monday this week, and told reporters that he had escaped the Koovathur resort by scaling a wall.

Saravanan also claimed that he had to disguise himself to escape from the resort. He alleged that party MLAs "were being detained" at the Koovathur resort and claimed he had given a slip by wearing a "t-shirt and Bermuda (shorts)".

"If a floor test is held today, Panneerselvam will win it. Both those who have come to his side and those who have not will vote for him," he had said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had dashed Sasikala’s hopes of becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by convicting her in the DA case and sentencing her to four years in jail. Sasikala is on her way to Bengaluru to surrender herself.

The 62-year-old leader, who was locked in a bitter tussle with AIADMK's O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu's chief ministership, took the inevitable journey to the Karnataka capital after the Supreme Court refused to give her further time to surrender.