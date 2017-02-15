The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 AM IST

India, All India

India-Russia helicopter deal ready to go live, awaits nod

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 2:49 am IST

The 200 Kamov 226T helicopters will replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

A file photo of the Kamov 226T.
 A file photo of the Kamov 226T.

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Russian defence firms have finalised a joint venture agreement to make lightweight multi-role Kamov 226T helicopters in India, a top Russian defence official said Tuesday.

The document is awaiting formal registration with the relevant agencies in the two respective countries, which is likely to take another “month or two”, the official said.

The inter-government agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia in December 2015.

The 200 Kamov 226T helicopters will replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

In October last year, Russian Helicopters, Rosoboronexport and HAL created a joint venture to localise the production of Ka-226Ts and deliver them to the Indian market in an estimated $1 billion deal.

The agreement was signed at the Brics summit in Goa last year. The deal also provides terms for maintenance, operation and repairs of the helicopters.

“Since October 2016, the project has been moving full steam ahead. We have conducted multiple negotiations, most recently in January this year,” Viktor Kladov, head of International Cooperation, Rostec, told news agency PTI.

“In January, the document work for the joint venture was completed. They have been sent for registration with the relevant government bodies,” Mr Kladov said.

Rostec Corp. is the parent company of Russian arms supplier Rosoboronexport.

When the joint venture is registered, it can start acting as a subject and negotiate terms with customers and parent firms, he said.

The schedule of delivery, localisation, terms and the number of units will be up to the venture to finalise.

“These helicopters are versatile and modular, so they can be used in military, search and rescue, medical and transport tasks. It may be sold to the regional market.”

Tags: narendra modi, kamov 226t, brics summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

A Pakistani official just extended a visa till 'Feb 31'

2

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

3

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

4

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

5

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham