Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

India, All India

'Not me': JNU violence suspect approaches NCW, says name maligned

ANI
Published : Jan 15, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2020, 1:29 pm IST

NCW has written to media houses as well as the Delhi Police to look into the matter.

The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence in the campus on January 5. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)
 The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence in the campus on January 5. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

New Delhi: Komal Sharma, student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is one of the suspects in the JNU violence case, has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) complaining that her name has been maligned.

Pursuant to her complaint, NCW has written to media houses as well as the Delhi Police to look into the matter.

Yesterday, Delhi Police said that three suspects in the JNU violence case - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi - are absconding.

On Tuesday, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team spent the entire day retrieving CCTV footage from the server.

Delhi High Court had asked the police to seize mobile phones of the members of two WhatsApp groups allegedly used to coordinate the attack on JNU students and faculty earlier this month.

Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the university to provide CCTV footage, sought by police, as soon as possible.

The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence in the campus on January 5.

Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements.

Tags: jnu violence case, abvp, ncw
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

2G mobile connectivity on post-paid mobiles for accessing white-listed websites including e-banking will be allowed in districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi -- all in the Jammu region. (Photo: File | Representational)

Broadband services, 2G internet partially restored in J&K, social media restricted

Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP/File)

SC unhappy with CBI report on ‘larger conspiracy’

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Arjuna’s arrows were fitted with nukes: Dhankar

The plains and upper reaches of Kashmir Valley and also PoK received heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday paralysing life in many parts of the Himalayan region.

Avalanches kill 67 in J&K, PoK

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

2

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

3

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

4

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

5

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham