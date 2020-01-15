Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, All India

BJP: CAA aims to resolve issues in Assam Accord

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2020, 1:27 am IST

Speaking in the state assembly, Sarma said that there is a lot of wrong notions regarding 1971 as the cut-off date.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
 Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act neither violates nor dilutes the Assam Accord, but is aimed at resolving one of the many “unresolved issues” not addressed when the historic accord was signed.

Putting forward his party’s stand, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that if census data is any indicator, the Hindu Bengali population was not a threat to the Assamese language.

Speaking in the state assembly, Mr Sarma said that there is a lot of wrong notions regarding 1971 as the cut-off date.

Clause 5 of the Assam Accord mentions that “all persons who came to Assam prior to January 1, 1966, including those amongst them whose name appeared on the electoral rolls used in 1967 elections, shall be regularized” and that “for purposes of detection and deletion of foreigners, January 1, 1966, shall be the base date and year”.

Pointing out that the Assam Accord was not an all-encompassing document and even the NRC update was not part of the Assam Accord, Mr Sarma said, “The idea of updating the NRC evolved as a concept post-Assam Accord. It was one of the unresolved issues of the Assam Accord.”

He said that the Accord was silent on issues like the status of children of the post-1971 illegal immigrants.

“Similarly, the Assam Accord spoke about giving considerations to the difficulties regarding the IM (DT) Act and not about repeal or scrapping of that Act,” he said.

Saying that the Assam Accord failed to resolve the issue of differentiating between economic migrants and those who have entered the country on account of religious persecution, Mr Sarma argued that the CAA is going to resolve the unresolved issue of religious prosecutions.

Countering the charges of violating the commitment of the Assam Accord, Mr Sarma said that the Citizenship Act was amended by Congress governments in 1987 and 1992 facilitating children of foreigners to become Indian citizens and that discrepancy was only resolved when the Act was again amended in 2003 by the Vajpayee government.

“Similarly, the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the IM (DT) Act resolved that point. Now we have addressed another unresolved issue, that of Hindu Bangladeshis,” said Mr Sarma.

“Which Clause of the Assam Accord states that 1971 is the cut-off date? As per Clause 5 of the Accord ‘for purposes of detection and deletion of foreigners, 1.1.1966 shall be the base date and year’. It also states that all persons who came to Assam prior to 1.1.1966, including those amongst them whose name appeared on the electoral rolls used in 1967 elections, shall be regularized. And it also states that foreigner s who came to Assam after 1.1.1966 and up to March 24, 1971, shall be detected in accordance with the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order 1964,” the minister quoted from the text of the Assam Accord.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, himanta biswa sarma

Latest From India

Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP/File)

SC unhappy with CBI report on ‘larger conspiracy’

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Arjuna’s arrows were fitted with nukes: Dhankar

The plains and upper reaches of Kashmir Valley and also PoK received heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday paralysing life in many parts of the Himalayan region.

Avalanches kill 67 in J&K, PoK

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya gets suspicious letter, cops probing case

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

2

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

3

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

4

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

5

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham