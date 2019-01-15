The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Shaun Marsh's 131 guides hosts to 298-9
 
India, All India

‘Will take strong action against inimical moves’: Army chief warns Pak

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 2:11 pm IST

'We are ensuring moral dominance along the border in Jammu and Kashmir,' Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat also said India's neighbour on the western border continues to support terrorism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat also said India's neighbour on the western border continues to support terrorism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday warned Pakistan that India will not hesitate in carrying out strong action against inimical moves, asserting that its forces were giving enemies along the Line of Control a "befitting reply" and inflicting heavy losses.

Gen Rawat also said India's neighbour on the western border continues to support terrorism. The Army is ensuring dominance along the LoC and will continue to do so, he assured.

"Our forces are giving a befitting reply to our enemies along the Line of Control. They are suffering heavy losses. I am warning our enemy (across the LoC) that we will not hesitate in carrying out strong action against any inimical action," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day in Delhi.

"We are ensuring moral dominance along the border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The Indian Army has ensured heavy damage to terrorists in the state, Gen Rawat said. Youths in Jammu and Kashmir are being terrorised and forced to take up arms, he said.

"We do not want that people in J&K are disturbed. Our neighbouring country has a hand in these activities. Terrorists are being trained and given arms by our neighbouring country, which is being termed state-sponsored terrorism globally," the Army chief said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

Referring to the border with China, he said the armies of both India and China have issued new guidelines to their respective forces.

"Efforts are on to maintain peace and tranquillity along the (eastern) border. But we will keep reviewing the situation. Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," Gen Rawat said, adding that the orders given by the government will be strictly followed.

Discussing the situation in the Northeast, Gen Rawat said the situation is peaceful in the region and the Army is carrying out regular anti-insurgency operations. He also urged Army personnel and their families to be careful in using social media which he said is being used for radicalisation.

Referring to criticism of the Army's pyramidical structure, the Army chief said, "For us, the VIP is the jawan who faces the enemy along the LoC."

Gen Rawat also talked about coordination with the Navy and the Air force. "We will achieve decisive victory along with the Navy and the Air Force in case of a war," he said.

The Army, he asserted, was carrying out major restructuring and modernisation of the Army.

"The security challenge facing the country will become more complex in the coming years. We will have to keep enhancing our combat prowess so that we can defeat our adversaries. I assure that we will keep the trust reposed on us by the people of the country," the Army chief said.

Tags: gen bipin rawat, india-pakistan ties, indo-china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham