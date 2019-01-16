The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 PM IST

India, All India

‘Support freedom of religion but need debate on mass conversion’: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 8:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 8:59 pm IST

'Whether we win or lose... we will not discriminate among people,' Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh said one cannot be in power and rule without love. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Rajnath Singh said one cannot be in power and rule without love. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: "Whether we win or lose... we will not discriminate among people," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday at a function organised by a Christian body during which he also made it clear that mass conversions need to be checked across the country.

Singh said he supports the freedom to follow any religion but was of the opinion that a debate is needed as mass conversion is a matter of concern for any country. He said as far as the government is concerned there will not be discrimination with anybody.

"I have never discriminated on the basis of caste, creed and religion in my life. Whether or not we get votes, whether or not we form the government, whether we win or lose, but we will never discriminate among people. This is what our Prime Minister feels," he said at the function organised by Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh.

Singh said one cannot be in power and rule without love. "One can only rule with love. There is no other way," he added.

"I would also say one thing on the Christian community. We do not want to level allegations against anybody. You may have also heard. If somebody wants to accept a religion, he should do that. There should not be any objection to it. But if mass conversion starts happening, large number of people start changing their religion, then it could be a matter of concern for any country," Singh said.

He said in almost all countries, including Britain and America, minorities demand anti-conversion law. "Here (in India) I see majority demand that there should be an anti-conversion law. Then it is a matter of concern. It should not happen," Singh said. Citing a slogan in Sanskrit, the home minister said "we do not have allergy with anybody". "You want to enlighten people. This is your purpose right? 'Hum number badhane ke chakkar me kyon pade hain' (why are we for increasing the numbers?) Do we have to rule on somebody?" he asked.

The programme was titled "Festival of Peace".

Singh said there are attempts to create a sense of fear among people.

"BJP aa gayi. Ab gadbad hoga, ye hoga wo hoga (BJP has come. Now this or that will happen). We do not want to run the country by instilling a sense of fear. We want to run this country with a sense of confidence (among people). Nobody should have a sense of alienation. This will be our efforts,” he said, adding that "all are welcome in the country”.

Citing examples, Singh said there had been attempts to defame the NDA government. "Recently, stones were pelted at the churches. Some priests came and met me to demand security. I assured them all that those behind it will be punished. I also assured security to them. But it (stone pelting) started a month before the assembly elections and stopped a month after that. What would you say on that? Whose conspiracy is that," he asked.

Singh said as far as the NDA government is concerned there will not be discrimination against anybody.

Tags: freedom of religion, mass conversion, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham