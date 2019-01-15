The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019

India, All India

Shift 3 accused in Gauri Lankesh murder from Bengaluru to Mumbai: Bombay HC

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 9:11 am IST

The High Court posted the petition for further hearing on January 28.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar gave the direction when hearing an application filed by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad seeking custody of the three accused - Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin. (Photo: File)
 Justice Mridula Bhatkar gave the direction when hearing an application filed by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad seeking custody of the three accused - Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered that three accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case be shifted from a Bengaluru jail to Mumbai's Arthur Road prison to enable them to file affidavits and defend a petition by the Maharashtra ATS seeking their custody in an arms haul case.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar gave the direction when hearing an application filed by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad seeking custody of the three accused - Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin.

In October 2018, the ATS took custody of the three for their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to recovery of arms at Nalasopara on outskirts of Mumbai. They were then produced before a Mumbai sessions court, which remanded them in ATS custody for six days.

The session’s court later refused to extend their police remand and sent them to judicial custody following which they were shifted to Bengaluru.

Special public prosecutor Raja Thakar told the high court that the previous six-day police remand was not sufficient for the ATS investigation.

Justice Bhatkar, after hearing brief arguments, issued notices to the three accused through the superintendent of the central prison in Bengaluru. "It is directed that these respondents/accused are to be transferred from the central prison in Bangalore to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai to enable them to reply and defend this case," the court said in its order.

The judge directed the state government and additional director general of ATS to make necessary security arrangements for transferring the accused from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

The High Court posted the petition for further hearing on January 28.

